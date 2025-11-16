Hofer allowed four goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hofer gave up two goals in the first period and a tally in each of the last two frames before the Blues got on the board. The 25-year-old netminder has allowed 10 goals over his last four outings, going 1-1-1 in that span. For the season, he's at a 2-4-1 record with a 4.04 GAA and an .867 save percentage through nine appearances. Jordan Binnington hasn't been that much better in the starting role, so the Blues' crease could continue to be a battle for playing time until one goalie or the other gets on a hot streak. The Blues are beginning a five-game road trip in Toronto on Tuesday, but there are no back-to-back sets scheduled.