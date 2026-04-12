Hofer turned aside 31 of 34 shots on net in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Hofer posted a steady performance in Saturday's win, as he allowed just one goal in each of the three periods. With the victory, he is up to a 22-13-5 record, a 2.59 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 44 appearances this season. Since the Olympic break, Hofer has lost in regulation just two times, posting a 10-2-2 record, a 1.90 GAA and a .936 save percentage across 14 games. With the Blues being eliminated from playoff contention Saturday due to the Kings' win, the 25-year-old netminder should receive at least one more chance to place a bow atop his strong season. Unless Hofer runs into trouble or is injured next season, he'll likely serve as the Blues' starting netminder for the foreseeable future.