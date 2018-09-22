Blues' Joey LaLeggia: Let go
LaLeggia was waived by the Blues on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The 26-year-old defenseman has never played in an NHL game. He has, however, increased his point total for three straight seasons in the minors. Last year, with AHL Bakersfield, he registered 15 goals and 28 assists over 68 games.
