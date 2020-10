Gillies signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blues on Friday.

The Blues traded Jake Allen to Montreal in September, leaving a vacancy behind Jordan Binnington on the depth chart. Ville Husso is the favorite to secure the backup job, but the Blues are bringing in Gillies as added competition. Last season with AHL Stockton, the 26-year-old netminder posted a .907 save percentage and 2.69 GAA over 30 games.