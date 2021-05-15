site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blues' Jon Gillies: Promoted from taxi squad
Gillies was recalled to the active roster Friday, CapFriendly reports.
Gillies hasn't appeared in an NHL game since the 2017-18 season. He'll serve as some emergency depth for the Blues this postseason.
