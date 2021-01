Gillies was waived by the Blues on Monday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Ville Husso won the backup goaltender job behind Jordan Binnington, and Joel Hofer will remain with the NHL roster to start the 2020-21 season. If Gillies clears waivers, he'll be assigned to AHL Utica. Last season, the 26-year-old netminder posted a .907 save percentage and a 2.69 GAA over 30 games with AHL Stockton.