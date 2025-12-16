Blues' Jonatan Berggren: Claimed off waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Berggren was claimed off wavers by St. Louis from Detroit on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Berggren has registered two goals, six points, 20 shots on net and 10 hits through 15 appearances this season. The 25-year-old forward will be an option to make his St. Louis debut in Wednesday's matchup against Winnipeg.
