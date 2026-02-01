Berggren scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Berggren has three points over his last two games. His uptick in offense should help him stick in the lineup a little better, though he's likely to remain in a middle-six role. The 25-year-old forward is up to seven goals, seven assists, 41 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-4 rating over 34 outings between the Blues and the Red Wings this season.