Berggren scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Ducks.

Berggren started the season well, but he had been scratched in three of the previous five games entering Tuesday. Ending a seven-game slump should help the winger regain a regular spot in the lineup. He's now at three goals, four assists, 30 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-4 rating across 18 appearances this season. Berggren will likely see middle-six usage when in the lineup.