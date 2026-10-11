Berggren scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Berggren doesn't have a lot to show for his strong start to the year, but he's earned the trust of head coach Jim Montgomery in a second-line role. Through five appearances, Berggren has a goal, an assist, five shots on net, three hits and an even plus-minus rating. While he's in the top six for now, it may only take a brief slump for him to get shuffled back down to the third line -- he was often a part-time player in 2025-26.