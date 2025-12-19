Blues' Jonatan Berggren: First goal with new team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Berggren scored a goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers.
This was Berggren's second game with the Blues since he was plucked off waivers from the Red Wings. He's immediately stepped into a third-line role, and with a goal and four shots over two contests, he could stick in the lineup for a while. Prior to being waived, he was scratched for 19 of 34 contests with Detroit. Berggren has put up three goals, four helpers, 24 shots, 11 hits and a minus-2 rating over 17 appearances this season.
