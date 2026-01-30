Berggren scored a goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.

Berggren ended a nine-game point drought with the tally. The 25-year-old has been in the lineup more often than not since the Blues scooped him off waivers from the Red Wings. He's now at a total of 12 points, 39 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-4 rating over 33 appearances between the two teams this season. Berggren should continue to see steady bottom-six minutes for the Blues.