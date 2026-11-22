Berggren scored two goals, including an empty-netter, on three shots in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Devils.

Berggren scored on a breakaway early in the third period before sealing the result with an empty-net goal late in regulation. The Blues are now riding a three-game winning streak, and Berggren has four points (three goals, one assist) in that span. That said, his limited offensive deployment makes consistent fantasy production hard to anticipate, especially given his middle-six role and the fact that he hasn't seen power-play minutes since Oct. 27.