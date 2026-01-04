Berggren scored a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over Montreal.

Berggren found the back of the net just over the halfway point in Saturday's opening period. With the early goal, he is up to five goals, 11 points and 30 shots on net through 23 games this season. While the 25-year-old winger's stats don't immediately jump off the page, he has five points over his last seven appearances and has worked his way into a secondary role on the power play for his new team. St. Louis' depth has played a significant role in their last four wins, which could lead to a slight increase in playing time for the team's bottom six, including Berggren. He is best left on the fantasy waiver wire for now, but Berggren has been hot since he joined the Blues Dec. 16, making him a name to stash on watch lists.