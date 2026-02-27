Berggren logged two assists and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Berggren helped out on the first two goals of Dylan Holloway's hat trick. That line also featured a three-point effort from Pius Suter. Berggren is in a part-time role for the Blues, but he has earned five points over his last four games. Overall, he has seven goals, 16 points, 44 shots on net and 23 hits over 36 appearances between St. Louis and Detroit this season.