St. Louis acquired Drouin, a 2026 first-round pick (Colorado), a 2026 third-round selection and Marcus Gidlof on Friday in exchange for Brayden Schenn, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Drouin has registered three goals, 21 points and 73 shots on net through 55 appearances this campaign. He still has one more season remaining on his two-year, $8 million contract. Drouin could serve as a middle- or bottom-six forward for the Blues.