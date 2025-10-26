Binnington stopped 22 of 27 shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings. The sixth goal was an empty-netter in the third period.

Binnington and the Blues allowed six goals in a row, as they went from leading 4-0 early in the second period to suffering a 6-4 defeat. Binnington was coming off five straight outings in which he had given up three or fewer goals, so this was clearly a step in the wrong direction. After making six straight appearances and going 2-2-1 over that stretch, it's unclear if he'll remain in the starting lineup when the Blues take on the Penguins on Monday.