Binnington stopped 32 of 37 shots, losing a 5-4 contest in overtime to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

After giving up four goals in the first two periods, Binnington was able to hold down the fort until William Nylander scored on a breakaway with 57 seconds left in overtime. Binnington also stopped a penalty shot by TJ Brodie with 3:36 left to play in overtime. The Stanley Cup Champion goaltender has struggled in the last couple of games, posting a save percentage below .900 in three of his last four starts. He has a 12-11-2 record with a 3.14 GAA and .896 save percentage on the season.