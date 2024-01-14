Binnington stopped 31 of 35 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

The Blues were able to bounce back from a one-goal deficit in each period, but they never gave Binnington a lead to protect. Charlie McAvoy's second tally of the game ended it in favor of the Bruins in overtime. Binnington has won six of his last nine outings while allowing 25 goals in that span, continuing his season-long trend of playing fairly well with mixed results. He's now 14-11-2 with a 3.04 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 30 games. The Blues host the Flyers in their next game Monday.