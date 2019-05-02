Blues' Jordan Binnington: Allows four in loss
Binnington allowed four goals on 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 4.
Binnington has seen his performances get progressively worse throughout the series, but the Blues are still tied at two games apiece with the Stars. It's likely Binnington will get a chance to correct his recent slump in Friday's Game 5.
