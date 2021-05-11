Binnington made 26 saves on 27 shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

Monday's game was a close one throughout, as neither team scored until the third period. In overtime, Justin Faulk's tally lifted Binnington and the Blues to victory. The 27-year-old goalie improved to 17-14-8 with a 2.64 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 41 outings. With a back-to-back versus the Wild on Wednesday and Thursday, Binnington will likely see one more start in the regular season.