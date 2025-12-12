Binnington stopped 19 of 25 shots in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Predators.

Binnington gave up a season-worst six goals and also notched his third-worst save percentage in a single game. He's been struggling of late and has posted a save percentage below the .900 mark in each of his last six starts. He owns a 4.51 GAA and an .843 save percentage, as well as a 2-3-1 record, over that stretch.