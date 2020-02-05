Binnington stopped 25 of 28 shots in a 6-3 win over the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old is still leaking too many goals -- he's given up at least three in each of his last five starts. Fantasy owners will be thankful this was a win. Binnington improved to 24-9-5 with a 2.64 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 38 starts this season. The Blues next face the Jets on Thursday.