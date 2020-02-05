Blues' Jordan Binnington: Allows three goals in win
Binnington stopped 25 of 28 shots in a 6-3 win over the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old is still leaking too many goals -- he's given up at least three in each of his last five starts. Fantasy owners will be thankful this was a win. Binnington improved to 24-9-5 with a 2.64 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 38 starts this season. The Blues next face the Jets on Thursday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.