Blues' Jordan Binnington: Allows three in comfortable win
Binnington yielded three goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Devils.
The Blues had a 7-1 lead in the third period, so the final two goals Binnington allowed were in garbage time. That doesn't provide much solace for fantasy owners that have been riding his hot streak, but the 26-year-old now has six straight wins and a 10-1-1 record on the season. Keep him in your fantasy lineup
