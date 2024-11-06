Binnington made 21 saves in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

With the win, Binnington moved into second place in Blues history with 149 wins. He is two wins from tying Mike Liut (151), and he has improved his record to 4-5-0 with a 2.77 GAA and a .904 save percentage. Binnington's performance may be unpredictable at times, but he's a true battler who's also expected to lead Canada's team at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in February in Montreal.