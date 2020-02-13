Binnington will defend the blue paint Thursday against the Golden Knights, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

While Binnington's numbers this season still sit strong (2.66 GAA, .910 save percentage), his last month has certainly dragged it down. Over his last seven starts, the second-year netminder sports just a 2-3-2 record to go along with a 3.56 GAA and an .870 save percentage. Those numbers are markedly worse on the road, so it may be a challenge for him to get back in the win column Thursday versus a Vegas team tallying 3.50 goals per game since the All-Star break.