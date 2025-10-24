Binnington made 15 saves on 18 attempts in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Mammoth.

Binnington entered the contest eight minutes into regulation due to Joel Hofer surrendering three goals across a four-minute span. Unfortunately for Binnington, the Mammoth offense also scored three goals on him, which led to his second straight loss. The 32-year-old goaltender has a 2-2-1 record, a 2.75 GAA and a .885 save percentage through six appearances this year. The starting job is safely in Binnington's hands for the time being with Hofer coming off back-to-back struggling performances. Binnington's playing time and track record make him a strong option to have rostered in the majority of fantasy formats. His next chance to take the ice is Saturday in a road matchup with the Detroit Red Wings.