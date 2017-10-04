Blues general manager Doug Armstrong confirmed Wednesday that Binnington was assigned to AHL Chicago, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues have ample goaltending depth in the minor-league ranks, so Binnington, who lost out to Carter Hutton for the backup gig at the NHL level behind Jake Allen, may not have a clear path to regular starts in the AHL. The 24-year-old could be a useful trade chip for the Blues to address positional needs elsewhere in the organization.