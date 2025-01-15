Binnington turned aside 26 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Calgary.

Binnington was sharp in a relatively low-event game, as the Blues jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 0:49 of the first period -- the next goal didn't come until Kevin Bahl tied the game at 6:06 of the final frame. Binnington has allowed eight goals on 102 shots (.922 save percentage) over four appearances in January, posting a 2-2-0 record in that span. The Blues are in the thick of the wild-card race in the Western Conference, so Binnington should continue to see a hefty workload in the second half. The 31-year-old is up to a 12-16-3 record, .900 save percentage and 2.79 GAA through 32 appearances this campaign.