Binnington allowed two goals on 23 shots in a 4-2 win over the Kings on Saturday.

Saturday was the first of his five starts where Binnington was only average -- he's had two very good games and two bad ones as well. The Blues never trailed in his contest, allowing Binnington to cruise to his third win of the year. The 27-year-old netminder has allowed 12 goals on 138 shots for a .913 save percentage so far. With the second half of a back-to-back on tap, it could be Ville Husso making his first start versus the Kings on Sunday.