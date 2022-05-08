Binnington made 28 saves in Sunday's 5-2 Game 4 win over the Wild.

Ville Husso started the first three games of the series, but the Blues turned to Binnington after Husso allowed nine goals between Games 2 and 3. The playoff-tested Binnington delivered a strong performance, helping his team tie the series at two games apiece. Binnington has almost certainly earned the start for Tuesday's Game 5 with this outing, and his forgettable regular season is now a distant memory.