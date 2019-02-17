Blues' Jordan Binnington: Bags another shutout against Wild
Binnington turned aside all 31 shots he faced in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Wild.
The Blues have now shut out their last three opponents, with Binnington recording two of them. He's set a Blues franchise rookie record with eight straight wins, posting an incredible 1.24 GAA and .949 save percentage over that stretch, and the team's outstanding performance at both ends of the ice has installed the 25-year-old as arguably the most valuable goalie in the league from a fantasy perspective.
