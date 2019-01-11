Blues' Jordan Binnington: Bags second straight win
Binnington made 28 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
Binnington robbed Victor Mete of his first NHL goal, sliding across for a highlight reel save. The 25-year-old netminder has won both his first NHL starts and will see his record improve to 2-0-0 with a 1.59 GAA and .937 save percentage. If he keeps up his current level of play, Binnington could find himself playing most nights for the Blues, and as such, he is certainly worth grabbing off the waiver wire if you have space on your fantasy roster.
