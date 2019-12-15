Blues' Jordan Binnington: Bailed out by offense
Binnington stopped 19 of 22 shots in a 4-3 win over the Blackhawks on Saturday.
Binnington and the Blues were in a 3-0 deficit with under 16 minutes to go, but the offense rallied for four tallies to reverse the result. Binnington improved to 15-6-4 with a 2.46 GAA and a .919 save percentage. The 26-year-old has allowed three or more goals in five of his last seven appearances, which qualifies as a rough stretch by his standards. He could face a tough test Monday if he gets the start versus the Avalanche in a Central Division showdown.
