Blues' Jordan Binnington: Beaten five times Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Binnington stopped 22 of 27 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.
Binnington continues to play poorly, and this was his fourth straight game in which he posted a save percentage below the .900 mark. Over that four-game stretch, Binnington has gone 1-2-1 with a 4.05 GAA while allowing 13 goals on 89 shots against him.
