Binnington allowed three goals on 42 shots in a 4-3 victory against the Lightning on Saturday.

Owners should certainly welcome the win against the Presidents' Trophy winners, and this performance didn't hurt Binnington's save percentage, but his league-leading GAA did jump from 1.79 to 1.84. This was the first time in four games that Binnington yielded more than two goals. Still, he's been absolutely incredible, posting a 20-4-1 record and .929 save percentage to go with his 1.84 GAA in 27 games during his rookie season.