Binnington stopped 31 shots in a 3-0 victory over the New Jersey on Wednesday.

With the win, Binnington set a St. Louis Blues' franchise record for wins with 152 in his 298th NHL game, passing his agent and former record holder, Mike Liut, who had 151 wins in 347 contests. The shutout was his first of the season and 16th in the NHL. Binnington is one of five active twinetenders who holds his club's current franchise win record. The others? Andrei Vasilevskiy, Connor Hellebuyck, Philipp Grubauer and Connor Ingram. Binnington's average stats this season are about to improve sharply under new coach, Jim Montgomery's system changes, so hold onto him if you have him rostered. And if not, see if his manager is open to a trade.