Binnington stopped 35 of 39 shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Avalanche.

This game had no business being that close, as the Blues led 4-0 midway through the second period. They eased up a little bit and the Avalanche made a push, but Binnington did just enough to get the win, his seventh in a row. He helped the Blues set a franchise record with their 12th straight win overall, though he's seemingly benefited from yielding some playing time to Joel Hofer. Binnington is up to 27-21-4 with a 2.69 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 53 appearances this season. The Blues' upcoming three-game road trip starts with a tough matchup Monday in Winnipeg.