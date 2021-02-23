Binnington stopped 28 of 30 shots Monday in a 3-0 loss to the Kings.

Binnington was upstaged by his Los Angeles counterpart Jonathan Quick, who pitched his second shutout in three games. Binnington was solid in his own right, allowing just a Gabriel Vilardi power-play tally on a wild scramble and a Dustin Brown highlight-reel effort. The loss aside, it was a strong rebound effort by Binnington after giving up five goals to the Sharks in his last start. The 27-year-old is 8-5-2 on the season with a 2.50 GAA and .914 save percentage.