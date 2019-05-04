Blues' Jordan Binnington: Bested in Game 5
Binnington allowed two goals on 27 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Stars in Game 5.
Binnington did not get enough support from his offense in Friday's game. He will likely return to the crease for Sunday's Game 6, in which the Blues will be facing elimination. Binnington will have to be at the top of his game if he's going to keep their season going.
