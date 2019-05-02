Binnington will tend the road cage for Wednesday's Game 4 against the Stars, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has been a major key to success for the Blues, going 2-1-0 along with a 2.69 GAA and .915 save percentage thus far in the series. He'll be tasked with slowing down a Stars team that went 24-14-3 in the regular season at home. With a low scoring game expected, it may be wise to roll with Binnington, especially in DFS.