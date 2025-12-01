Blues' Jordan Binnington: Between pipes Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Binnington will tend the twine at home versus the Ducks on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington is undefeated in regulation over his last six outings, going 3-0-3 with a 2.75 GAA and .909 save percentage. It seems the 32-year-old netminder has done enough to reclaim the bulk of the workload, at least temporarily, after having shared the crease with Joel Hofer for much of November.
