Binnington will tend the twine at home versus the Ducks on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington is undefeated in regulation over his last six outings, going 3-0-3 with a 2.75 GAA and .909 save percentage. It seems the 32-year-old netminder has done enough to reclaim the bulk of the workload, at least temporarily, after having shared the crease with Joel Hofer for much of November.