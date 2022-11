Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he will get the nod Monday in Boston.

Binnington has surrendered 17 goals on 99 shots during his personal four-game losing skid. He has a 3-4-0 record this season with a 3.40 GAA and an .879 save percentage. Boston's seven-game win streak was snapped by Toronto on Saturday.