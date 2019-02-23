Blues' Jordan Binnington: Between pipes Saturday
Binnington will guard the home goal Saturday against the Bruins, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Despite taking a loss to break the Blues' 11-game winning streak Thursday, Binnington won't be given much time to dwell on it. TheStars were the first club to score more than three goals against Binnington since Jan. 21 versus the Kings, the last time he went home with a loss. When isolating that to home games, Binnington has yet to allow four or more. He will put his perfect 5-0-0 home record on the line Saturday against a Bruins club riding its own seven-game winning streak.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Suffers rare loss at hands of Stars•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Defending net Thursday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Hangs on for ninth straight win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: In goal Tuesday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Bags another shutout against Wild•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing off against Wild•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...