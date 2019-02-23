Binnington will guard the home goal Saturday against the Bruins, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Despite taking a loss to break the Blues' 11-game winning streak Thursday, Binnington won't be given much time to dwell on it. TheStars were the first club to score more than three goals against Binnington since Jan. 21 versus the Kings, the last time he went home with a loss. When isolating that to home games, Binnington has yet to allow four or more. He will put his perfect 5-0-0 home record on the line Saturday against a Bruins club riding its own seven-game winning streak.