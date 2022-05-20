Binnington will guard the road goal Thursday versus the Avalanche in Game 2, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Binnington made 51 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 1. It was his first loss in four playoff contests after he retook control of the starting role from Ville Husso midway through the first round. Binnington will need some defensive help from his teammates to keep his workload down against a dangerous offense Thursday.
