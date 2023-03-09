Binnington will be in the home crease versus San Jose on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has lost his last five starts, going 0-3-2. He has struggled the last three games, giving up 13 goals on 89 shots, after giving up six goals on 89 shots in two extra time defeats. Binnington is 21-23-5 with a 3.34 GAA and .893 save percentage this season. He will face the Sharks, who are 24th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.89 goals per contest.