Binnington will patrol the home crease Opening Night versus Minnesota on Thursday, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Binnington was stellar in preseason action, allowing only two goals on 73 shots (.973 save percentage). The 32-year-old netminder was 28-22-5 with a 2.69 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 56 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.