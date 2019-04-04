Binnington will guard the net in Thursday's home matchup with the Flyers, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

In his last 10 contests, Binnington went 7-3-0 while posting a 2.31 GAA and .913 save percentage. The Ontario native's last outing was a 26-save victory over Colorado in which he gave up two goals. Binnington and the Blues will take on a Flyers team that has little to play for but averaged a 13th-best 2.93 goals per game in March.