Blues' Jordan Binnington: Between pipes Thursday
Binnington will guard the net in Thursday's home matchup with the Flyers, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
In his last 10 contests, Binnington went 7-3-0 while posting a 2.31 GAA and .913 save percentage. The Ontario native's last outing was a 26-save victory over Colorado in which he gave up two goals. Binnington and the Blues will take on a Flyers team that has little to play for but averaged a 13th-best 2.93 goals per game in March.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Hangs on in shootout•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tending twine Monday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Can't hold lead against Rangers•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tending twine Friday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Keeps on dominating•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Guarding home cage Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...