Binnington will patrol the home crease against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington is coming off a 35-save performance in Saturday's 4-2 win over Toronto. He has a 3-5-0 record with a 2.87 GAA and a .903 save percentage through nine appearances this campaign. Tampa Bay sits sixth in the league with 3.83 goals per game in 2024-25.