Binnington will start in goal for Tuesday's game against the visiting Devils, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The 25-year-old has been one of the major cogs in the Blues' turnaround, accumulating a 9-1-1 record to go along with a 1.54 GAA and .939 save percentage in just 11 starts. He will have to be on his toes Tuesday, however, facing the fifth-best scoring offense in terms of goals per game (3.33). With Binnington playing well, he will look to continue stretching the gap atop the Blues' depth chart between him and backup Jake Allen.