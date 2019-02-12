Blues' Jordan Binnington: Between pipes Tuesday
Binnington will start in goal for Tuesday's game against the visiting Devils, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The 25-year-old has been one of the major cogs in the Blues' turnaround, accumulating a 9-1-1 record to go along with a 1.54 GAA and .939 save percentage in just 11 starts. He will have to be on his toes Tuesday, however, facing the fifth-best scoring offense in terms of goals per game (3.33). With Binnington playing well, he will look to continue stretching the gap atop the Blues' depth chart between him and backup Jake Allen.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Allows three in comfortable win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Still catalyst for team's success•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Steals show in Tampa•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Scheduled to face Lightning•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Wins third straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...